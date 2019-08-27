Master KG recognised for his work

Award-winning musician Master KG is among Africa's cream of the crop set to be recognised at the African Muzik Magazine Awards 2019.

The Skeleton Move hitmaker was nominated for the Best Male Southern Africa, Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year categories at the awards to be hosted in the US in October.

Master KG, real name Kgaugelo Moagi, was nominated alongside locals Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, as well as Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and other famous artists across the continent.

The nomination came after the 23-year-old artist won his first award at the All Africa Music Awards in November last year and bagged the SABC Summer Song Of The Year for his hit single Skeleton Move in January.

He said he never anticipated that the song would win him any award or gain him international recognition.