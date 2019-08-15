Sho Madjozi gets more international recognition with New York Times feature

Global star, Sho Madjozi is having a really good year and keeps collecting win after win and her recent win is a feature in the New York Times.

Known for being proud of her Tsonga heritage, the feature acknowledged that Sho was a force to be reckoned with in the African culture.

In a biography type interview with the publication, the Huku hitmaker explained that being Tsonga “wasn’t cool,” hence she saw the need to change that.

In it Sho also reflected on how she acquired her sound. "My early songs and poems were about asserting my independence as a young black woman in South Africa, and being rebellious.”