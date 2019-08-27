Isaac “Mnca” Mtshali wanted Stimela back

Legendary Stimela drummer and founding member Isaac “Mnca” Mtshali was in discussion with the other remaining members of the group to revive the iconic Afro-fusion band before his death.

The 64-year-old musician died on Sunday after collapsing at home in Thokoza, on the East Rand.

Mtshali founded Stimela alongside the late Ray Phiri, Jabu Sibumbe and Lloyd Lelosa.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, bass player Sibumbe said he was shocked about Mtshali’s sudden death as they were just plotting Stimela’s comeback on Saturday. “We were talking about repositioning, rebranding and redirecting ourselves. In every dialogue he would involve you and ask some pressing questions,” Sibumbe said.

“I will remember him as my brother, band member and colleague. He was always in my thoughts every day. Every day spent with him was special.

“We wanted to reintroduce a sound that spoke to the current state of the country.

“You listen to radio today and there is nothing that talks about the current regime. That is hurtful because we worked so hard for this country to keep the fire burning.”

Sibumbe met Mtshali and the other members of Stimela – including Phiri – in the late 1960s in Nelspruit, now Mbombela. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s they competed against one another as dancers.