Malaika nervy about Moretele but ready to thrill

Afro-pop group Malaika is hit by nerves ahead of its biggest performance since their reunion late last year.

The group that separated for six years is set to perform at the annual Moretele Park Tribute Concert in Mamelodi, Pretoria east, on Saturday.

Malaika will share the stage with Caiphus Semenya, Simphiwe Dana, Zonke, Thandisiwa Mazwai, Sho Madjozi, Thomas Chauke, Micasa and Mango Groove among others.

The group that is made up of Bongani Nchang and Matshediso Mholo last performed at Moretele Park five years ago before its nasty split.

Nchang told Sowetanlive that he was actually worried about how people were going to receive them after being absent from the industry for such a long time.

“We have been away and we know the industry has changed. One gets worried because of the new sound dominating at the moment. But we have also [raised] our standard and we have a youthful and vibey band.”