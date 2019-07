The SABC and its Metro FM breakfast show host DJ Fresh have exchanged ultimatums over the radio presenter's refusal to apologise for his on-air behaviour.

This behind-the-scenes squabbling happened two days ago after the Broadcast Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found the SABC guilty for use of foul language on air and ordered it to reprimand DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD