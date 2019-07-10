DJ ready for a fresh start after SABC show ends

DJ Fresh has fired a parting shot at the SABC after his contract was terminated yesterday, stating he's been freed of a "burdensome monkey on my back".

The DJ has hogged headlines since he was suspended three weeks ago from his Metro FM breakfast show for allegedly using foul language on air.

Yesterday, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the public broadcaster had terminated the contract of DJ Fresh, born Thato Sikwane, with immediate effect.

The SABC said the termination followed unsuccessful engagements between the two parties, subsequent to his use of offensive language on air, resulting in the SABC being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

The public broadcaster said Sikwane was afforded an opportunity to remedy his contractual breaches, which he

refused to do, something he refuted on Twitter.

An unperturbed Sikwane hinted of "a new chapter" in his life next month.