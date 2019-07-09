Metro FM terminates DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect

The SABC has terminated it's contract with with popular breakfast show presenter DJ Fresh.

DJ Fresh real name Thato Sikwane headlined The Fresh Breakfast Show on the urban station Metro FM. Sikwane was pulled off air a few weeks ago after a verbal altercation with a listener on air.

In a statement released by the SABC on Tuesday, the public broadcaster said that negotiations between the two parties came to a standstill.

“The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio Management and Mr. Thato Sikwane, subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air, resulting in the SABC being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct. In addition his conduct brought the SABC into disrepute,” a statement read.

This comes after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) by a listener alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the Zulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that it has terminated the contract of Mr. Thato Sikwane also known as DJ Fresh, with immediate effect. The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio Management and Mr. Thato Sikwane, subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air, resulting in the SABC being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct. In addition, his conduct brought the SABC into disrepute," reads the parts of the statement.

DJ Fresh appeared on a breakfast show on Newsroom Afrika as a guest on Tuesday morning.

Even though there isn't anything solid on whether the DJ will find a new home on the relatively new channel, one of the founders of the channel Thabile Ngwato offered him a slot on Twitter.

In a statement issued on Monday DJ Fresh said he offered to apologise two weeks ago, but also did not know when he would return.