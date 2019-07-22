Thembsie Matu creates line of own clothing designs

Soapie star Thembsie Matu has founded her own female clothing line that will cater for all sizes.

Matu, who portrays the role of Petronella in The Queen,has created Nomabongo Fashion line.

The Nomabongo range, which so far comprises tops, skirts and bags, will officially be launched on Friday.

Matu said her range will be sold online and she was excited that plans were on track for her to open a shop sometime next year.

Working with three other people on the line, Matu plans to grow the range by adding other clothing items.

Having recently lost her husband in a tragic drowning accident, Matu said her aim was to create clothes that will make both slender and voluptuous women look good in them.

"I wanted everyone who is wearing the clothes to look good.