Thembsie Matu creates line of own clothing designs
Soapie star Thembsie Matu has founded her own female clothing line that will cater for all sizes.
Matu, who portrays the role of Petronella in The Queen,has created Nomabongo Fashion line.
The Nomabongo range, which so far comprises tops, skirts and bags, will officially be launched on Friday.
Matu said her range will be sold online and she was excited that plans were on track for her to open a shop sometime next year.
Working with three other people on the line, Matu plans to grow the range by adding other clothing items.
Having recently lost her husband in a tragic drowning accident, Matu said her aim was to create clothes that will make both slender and voluptuous women look good in them.
"I wanted everyone who is wearing the clothes to look good.
"For voluptuous people, I was looking at something that will cover the love handles but at the same time they look fabulous," Matu said.
"What makes the line unique is the type of material that we use and the way the clothes are creatively done."
Matu said she realised that many designers did not know how to dress her and were forever asking what she wants.
"I have been dressed by different designers for many years and I felt it was time I wear my own creations. I realised that many designers do not know how to dress me.
"I created the line so that I can be the face of my own creations. Most importantly, I was inspired by a group of fans who were hosting a party and the theme was Petronella's work uniform.
"I said if people can buy Petronella's uniform they can buy Thembsie's clothes and support me," Matu said.
She said her clothes will be affordable for everyone to buy.