PHOTOS | AKA, Bonang Drama Queens of the Year at the Feather Awards

The AKA and Bonang Matheba's romance-hits-the-rocks saga was dramatic enough to scoop an award at this year's Feather Awards that took place last night.

The incident won the Drama Queen of the Year award at the soiree that took place at Johannesburg's City Hall.

The break-up happened in June and kept social media and tabloids fired up with saucy details as AKA fired shots at Matheba, suggesting that she was bewitching him when he found rocks tied up in a plastic bag in his bedroom.

More details kept tongues wagging as the AKA and Matheba camps exchanged unpleasantaries, throw in AKA's baby mama in the mix, DJ Zinhle, who apparently took back the wayward rapper and you had a deadly scandal and gossip cocktail.