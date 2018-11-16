Best & worst dressed at the 2018 Feather awards
When it comes to the Feather Awards, one is sure to see outfits bordering between the thin line of costume dressing and evening wear. On the unofficial fashion memo was bright hair colours, trails of organza and bizarre silhouettes.
Here are the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 10th Feather Awards:
Best
Basetsana Kumalo
Mrs Kumalo looked regal in a black lace gown, fit to be worn by a queen. Her hair colour was well complemented by her minimal jewellery showing us that returning to basics is always a good idea.
Zizo Tshwete
No-one can ever go wrong with a monochrome ensemble as indicated by Zizo Tshwete. Her off-the shoulder top with a ruffled sleeve detail, worn with a flowy black skirt showed that simplicity is key when the aim is to ooze elegance.
Dr Smile
We all love a man in pink and who better to pull it off than Dr Smile. The colour worked well with black proving that when it comes to fashion, the man can do no wrong.
Worst
Kelly Khumalo
Kelly Khumalo gave us a friendly reminder that everything that glitters is not gold. Her sheer semi-transparent dress saw her completely miss the mark.
Speedy
Musician Speedy must be happy that we’re all feeling nostalgic and indefinitely bringing the 90s sportswear look back. His pairing of sweatpants with high top sneakers made him look like just another regular oke.
Thembsie Matu
We love actress Thembsie Matu and winner of the Diva Extraordinaire award but her multi-tiered dress just made her look like a princess wannabe gone wrong.