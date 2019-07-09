John Kani vanishes from The Lion King photo and Disney's not saying why
When the creators of the 2019 remake of The Lion King posted a picture of the cast to hype up fans ahead of the film's release, the last thing they expected was to anger SA fans over the exclusion of veteran actor John Kani.
The photo was shared by the film's official twitter page on Monday, and it featured the likes of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver and Beyoncé.
The cast of #TheLionKing. The king arrives in theatres next Friday, July 19. pic.twitter.com/LWF8ovbSmT— The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 8, 2019
But far from creating a buzz, the photo drew widespread questions about the exclusion of John, and veteran US actor James Earl Jones, who will voice Mufasa in the film.
John, who has received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films, will voice Rafiki in the film that opens next week in cinemas.
While US Twitter was zoning in on James' exclusion, local fans were demanding to know where John was.
Disney has yet to explain the actors' exclusion, and social media has remained abuzz, with John topping the local trends list on Monday evening.
And fans were angry!
Opinions went from "America never loved us", to superimposing John's face on all the cast members in the photo.
It's not just the photo. Dr John Kani introduced isiXhosa to the B.Panther and wasn't credited even behind the scenes now the Lion King? Lebo M is not even highly credited as the producer and music coordinator but they're quick to mention Pharrell. It's deeper than that guys.?? pic.twitter.com/b9r5IGiL4Z— Y A N D I ?? (@PreciousMalesa) July 9, 2019
Guys, relax, what if John Kani took this picture? ? #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/C5u3Ex32q4— Shonga (@Shonga_Mpahleni) July 8, 2019
For everyone who's upset that "John Kani" isn't on #TheLionKing poster pic.twitter.com/Dd9cXtVKtb— South Africa People (@sapeople) July 8, 2019
I'm really touched that John Kani isnt in this picture https://t.co/LeVmKA9mcn— Another Stark (@ESivuyile) July 8, 2019
I wouldn't worry much about John Kani, that man knows his worth.— Mjéyi Macingwane (@Sir_Mjeyi) July 8, 2019
Ungathola ukuthi he didn't make the picture, of the cast for the new version of the Lion King, because he made himself unavailable pic.twitter.com/cnOzKAnDgH
Just like Beyoncé, they also didn’t ask Dr John Kani for a picture pic.twitter.com/r2ioL83R8C— Double O ? (@Oh_itz_goOmz) July 8, 2019
Why isn't there Mr John Kani? #LionKing— Theo The Ninja™ (@Yung_TheoLogyZA) July 8, 2019
The level of disrespect here! pic.twitter.com/txBYzvpjL2
I hate it when Americans get away with a lot of things. Even if we can boycott Lion King we stopping John Kani from getting the bag but if we watch it we letting them get away with it and we still look stupid to 'em. Even if he wasn't available they could have rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/4P7p2naJls— Y A N D I ?? (@PreciousMalesa) July 8, 2019
John Kani and James Earl Jones were like "Nah, we thespians, we don't do photo ops"#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/bKB6NGMVy6— IG: qmlbeatz.sa (@qmlbeatz) July 8, 2019
South Africans an jumping into conclusions what if Mr John Kani was not there during the day of the shoot - y'all are sensitive asf pic.twitter.com/QksIP6Iua1— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) July 8, 2019
We're behind you Dr John Kani???— ALLI Q4 (@alli_q4) July 8, 2019
We don't care anymore about this Americans. As long as you got your figures ????!!! pic.twitter.com/YyD4IOTdcg