Hypocritical rubbish to suggest EFF leaders shouldn't enjoy finer things in life

Remember when Carien du Plessis labelled women pantypreneurs in a tweet? Although Du Plessis apologised, the reasoning was that there was indeed a "problem of young women convening at the ANC's celebrations looking for fun and fortune with politicians in exchange for sexual favours and/or affairs".

Of course, the derogatory comment has been dead and buried for years, but I was recently reminded of it when I read Marianne Thamm's "Revolutionary trash sometimes requires trash journalism, literally".

But before I delve into what bothered me most, I must state that I am going to write this piece in very simple English to avoid any condescending policing by the English gods.

In any case, always keep in mind that English is not my first language and not even my second. That said, while the article aimed to expose senior members or leaders of the EFF as nothing but sorry hypocrites, and they may well be, I was concerned more about the way the article portrayed women.

Who are these faceless and nameless women referred to? The tone of Thamm's article tacitly reduced these "young women who were seen leaving the house" to prostitutes - at least that is how I read and digested it.

I say this fairly having made reference to the "used condoms" and "boxes of discarded unused condoms".