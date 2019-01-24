Oscar history for Black Panther

Black Panther has made Oscars history.

The Marvel Comics film, starring in the lead Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira, is the first superhero feature to receive a nod in the coveted best picture category at the awards.

South African actors Connie Chiume as well as Atandwa and John Kani had supporting roles.

It has received in total seven Oscar nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Original Song.

"We are very excited, it is historic indeed. We knew it was coming, especially after it was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards," John told Sowetan.

"We broke box office records, everyone is asking for a sequel and now [we] have seven Oscar nominations."