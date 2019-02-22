Actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha set to receive honorary doctorate

Mofokeng wa Makhetha, is known for his various outstanding roles on Mzansi’s theater stages as well as being a staple of the SA television and film industries. His body of work includes Tsotsi, Fanie Fourie’s Lobola, Five Fingers for Marseilles and Four Corners.

Currently, he lighting up the small screen with his brilliant turn as Bra Moscow on eTV’s Scandal, after having also appeared in Soul City, Yizo Yizo and Isidingo.

When he does get honoured with his doctorate degree, it will not be the first time the actor will get to wear a robe as he graduated from Wits University with an undergraduate degree majoring in acting in 1987. He then went on to get his Masters degree in Theater Directing at Columbia University, an Ivy League institution in the States.

We stan our local artists getting the recognition they deserve, and no one is more deserving than Bra Jerry. Of the impending ceremony, Mofokeng wa Makhetha said: “I feel affirmed. I feel honoured and I feel recognised.”

Halala, Ngwana wa Mofokeng wa Makhetha, halala!