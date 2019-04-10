Black Panther 2 is coming and fans want Sho Madjozi to join

She might have a chart-topping hit based on Black Panther but Sho Madjozi are calling for her to take the next step and join the Hollywood blockbuster sequel.

Marvel execs hinted this week at a five-year plan after Avengers: Endgame and the new Spiderman movie hits cinemas over the next few months, which would include a sequel to the 2018 hit movie.

According to Business Insider, Marvel has already set aside May 1 and November 6 2020; February 12, May 7, and November 5 2021; and February 18, May 6, and July 29 2022 as release dates for their upcoming films.

The news has sparked excitement online with local fans looking forward to the sequel.

The first film featured SA stars including, Connie Chiume, Atandwa Kani, Trevor Noah and John Kani.

While fans celebrated another milestone in the development of the sequel, a few couldn't help but daydream about other SA stars they would want in the film.

Thoughts immediately went to Wakanda Forever singer Sho Madjozi and soon fans were quarter to starting a petition for her to join.