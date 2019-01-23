Afrikaans soapie 7de laan has defended its decision to include an interracial kiss in the current storyline‚ explaining that creators wanted to show an authentic South African experience and that love is colourblind.

The kiss‚ between actress Carina Nel and Nicholas Nkuna sparked racist comments from some fans on the show who thought it was "pathetic" and inappropriate. Others defended the romance‚ which resulted in a fierce debate.

The show's head writer Hanli Rolfes told SowetanLIVE she would not bow to pressure from critics or those threatening to boycott the show after the kiss.