Vele Manenje finally lands perfect role on OPW

Actress and singer Vele Manenje has finally fulfilled her wish to be the host of one of the country's most popular TV shows Our Perfect Wedding (OPW).

After auditioning three times, Manenje finally got the coveted spot.

The bubbly 30-year-old took over from Nomsa Buthelezi. Just like other presenters of the show, the Johannesburg-born performer brings in her unique personality.

She has a larger-than-life character, energy, humour and zest. Her ace card is that she can speak Venda, Tsonga, Pedi, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Sotho and English fluently.

She tells Time Out that she did not have a problem frequenting the auditions just to prove to producers that she has what it takes.