Vele Manenje finally lands perfect role on OPW
Actress and singer Vele Manenje has finally fulfilled her wish to be the host of one of the country's most popular TV shows Our Perfect Wedding (OPW).
After auditioning three times, Manenje finally got the coveted spot.
The bubbly 30-year-old took over from Nomsa Buthelezi. Just like other presenters of the show, the Johannesburg-born performer brings in her unique personality.
She has a larger-than-life character, energy, humour and zest. Her ace card is that she can speak Venda, Tsonga, Pedi, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Sotho and English fluently.
She tells Time Out that she did not have a problem frequenting the auditions just to prove to producers that she has what it takes.
She was part of the presenter search that uncovered the winner and former host Kayise Ngqula.
Manenje received a call back but could not honour it because she was already shooting the drama Ring of Lies.
She is excited to finally land the gig. "I love OPW because I'm a people's person. I have energy and an aura that speaks to people. Furthermore, the show helps them to realise their dream wedding."
Though her first show got mixed reactions from demanding fans of the show, with her detractors complaining that her energy was just too much, the outspoken Vele is not shaken.
She says she appreciates that viewers were used to the previous presenter: "I was pleased that the comments were not about my talent but they had a problem of seeing a new person."
Manenje, who has been acting since she was five, is a product of National School of the Arts (NSA) in Joburg. She says for her, performing arts was never a choice because she does not remember a time where she was not doing it.
She started presenting at a young age, on kiddies shows such as Takalani Sesame, Siyakholwa and Rivoningo.
Manenje, who still wants to pursue comedy, landed her first big role in the international series Silent Witness alongside John Kani.
She has acted alongside Zola Nombona in Single Galz, A Place Called Home and Mamello, among others.