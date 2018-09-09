Rapulana Seiphemo caught in tax web

The Hawks have written a tax fraud script against Generations: The Legacy actor Rapulana Seiphemo.

According to police records seen by Sunday World, Seiphemo, who plays Tau in SA's second-biggest soapie, has allegedly failed to submit his personal tax returns for five years.

The case was opened by SARS officials at the Joburg Central police station earlier this year.

The veteran flick icon, who starred in the Oscar award-winning movie Tsotsi, among others, is likely to be summonsed to appear before the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court before the end of this month, according to police sources.

