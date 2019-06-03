Katlego Danke faces house being repossessed

Lotto presenter and Isidingo actress Katlego Danke appears to be struggling to phanda money to pusha her bond payment.

Danke, who is playing a cunning businesswoman in the SABC3 soapie, is about to be kicked out of her house by First National Bank (FNB) after she allegedly failed to keep up with her monthly bond instalments.

According to papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court two weeks ago, Danke, who is cited as the defendant, entered into a mortgage loan agreement with the bank in August 2005 in which she was loaned R447,600 to purchase the property in Randburg, north of Joburg.

The bond was registered together with an additional loan of R90,000, shooting her loan to over half a million rand.

In terms of the loan agreement, the revered thespian, who played Dineo Mashaba on SBC 1 soapie Generations, was expected to pay just under R4,000 in monthly instalment.

But Danke allegedly defaulted on her bond repayments more than 10 years later and was now over R21,000 in arrears.

The bank's lawyers Lowndes Dlamini Attorneys sent her a letter of demand to settle her arrears but she allegedly ignored it.

"Due notice was given in terms of section 129 of the Act, at least 10 days lapsed since the notice was given to the defendant. The defendant failed to respond to the respective notice alternatively, no arrangement or proposals were made or reached as contemplated under section 130(1)(b) of the Act," read the papers.

The bank has pleaded with the court to give it a writ of execution to attach the house and auction it off to recoup its money.