South Africa

Dan Tshanda to be laid to rest today

By Kyle Zeeman - 18 January 2019 - 10:04
Dan Tshanda died at a Sandton hospital.
Dan Tshanda died at a Sandton hospital.
Image: Facebook/Dan Tshanda

Veteran musician Dan Tshanda will be laid to rest after a funeral service in Soweto on Friday.

The former Splash! musician was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic on January 5 where he died due to heart failure.

Family spokesperson Moudy Ngwedzeni Mudzielwana confirmed the news through a media statement on Facebook.

"Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier at Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead‚" read the statement.

Industry colleagues including Yvonne Chaka Chaka paid touching tribute to the star.

Dan's funeral service will take place at the Palm Bible Church in Soweto and he will be buried at Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery‚ Johannesburg.

The veteran musician will join the likes of Robbie Malinga‚ ProKid‚ Joe Mafela‚ Gugu Zulu‚ Akhumzi Jezile and Mandoza‚ who were all buried in the section. 

Dan was honoured at a memorial service last week Friday in Newtown‚ Johannesburg.

According to Sunday World‚ the star's wife‚ Sylvia‚ and children were in attendance and an emotional letter from the widow to her husband was read out.

- TMG Digital.

READ MORE:

Tributes continue to pour in for musician Dan Tshanda

An outpouring of condolences has dominated social media ever since news of veteran musician Dan Tshanda's death was confirmed on Saturday evening.
Entertainment
12 days ago

Dates set for Dan Tshanda's memorial, burial

The funeral of Dan Tshanda will take place on January 18 in Chiawelo, Soweto.
News
8 days ago

From Dan Tshanda to WWE's 'Mean Gene': 4 prominent figures who died in the first week of 2019

For many people the first week of the new year is filled with hope and excitement for the year ahead‚ but for families of the following prominent ...
News
10 days ago

Heart failure ends Dan Tshanda's resilient career

Peacock hit-maker Dan Tshanda's family was supposed to be celebrating his first-born son Ndivhuwo passing matric.
News
11 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X