Dress like the stars: Bahumi Madisakwane and Robbie Malinga Jnr

By Keneilwe Pule - 20 February 2019 - 12:18
Image: Bahumi777 / Instagram

Actress Bahumi Madisakwane and self-confessed fashionista Robbie Malinga Jnr’s style can be described as a modern take on the naughts: high-low fashion. 

Madisakwane can sometimes be seen wearing off-the-shoulder denim shirts and crop tops while her hair is styled in a chunky braid up-do. This nostalgia inducing look has had some people refer to her as the late singer Lebo Mathosa, which we find quite fitting.

Malinga’s fashion choices are a true reflection of what you may see in one of the latest hip hop music videos, as he plays around with a lot of diamond encrusted accessories which he refers to as the ice-tray. 

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.

Bahumi Madisakwane - Naughts inspired

Relax.

Steal her style

  1. Wear fewer colours. Introduce black as the base colour of your wardrobe with additions of beige and whites for a palette cleansing wardrobe.
  2. Be more experimental. Hair is a big part of Madisakwane’s wardrobe, so play around with platinum blonde and silver hair colour; remember the bigger the better.
  3. Forget the latest mini-bag trend and go for the oversized duffel bag or the Louis Vuitton never-full bag to make a fashion statement. Keep your jewelry at a minimum and go for a sleek watch with a matching bracelet.

Wardrobe inspiration: 

Robbie Malinga Jnr - Dripping

14 SEATER ALL FOR 1 MAN !!🚨⚠️

Steal his style

  1. Load up on your accessories and stack up anything from necklaces to rings as well as sunglasses.
  2. Be a logo-maniac. If you had been unsure of how to pull off a head to toe logo look, just dive right in. Wear a logo scarf and pair with logo printed trousers and complete the look with chunky sneakers.
  3. When it comes to formal wear, keep it clean and go for a sleek black suit and pair with unmissable details such as a red sole shoe and over-sized sunglasses.

Wardrobe inspiration: 

Stockists:

MRP, mrp.com 

Superbalist, superbalist.com

Totalsports, totalsports.co.za

Woolworths, woolworths.co.za

