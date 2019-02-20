Dress like the stars: Bahumi Madisakwane and Robbie Malinga Jnr
Actress Bahumi Madisakwane and self-confessed fashionista Robbie Malinga Jnr’s style can be described as a modern take on the naughts: high-low fashion.
Madisakwane can sometimes be seen wearing off-the-shoulder denim shirts and crop tops while her hair is styled in a chunky braid up-do. This nostalgia inducing look has had some people refer to her as the late singer Lebo Mathosa, which we find quite fitting.
Malinga’s fashion choices are a true reflection of what you may see in one of the latest hip hop music videos, as he plays around with a lot of diamond encrusted accessories which he refers to as the ice-tray.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.
Bahumi Madisakwane - Naughts inspired
Steal her style
- Wear fewer colours. Introduce black as the base colour of your wardrobe with additions of beige and whites for a palette cleansing wardrobe.
- Be more experimental. Hair is a big part of Madisakwane’s wardrobe, so play around with platinum blonde and silver hair colour; remember the bigger the better.
- Forget the latest mini-bag trend and go for the oversized duffel bag or the Louis Vuitton never-full bag to make a fashion statement. Keep your jewelry at a minimum and go for a sleek watch with a matching bracelet.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Robbie Malinga Jnr - Dripping
Steal his style
- Load up on your accessories and stack up anything from necklaces to rings as well as sunglasses.
- Be a logo-maniac. If you had been unsure of how to pull off a head to toe logo look, just dive right in. Wear a logo scarf and pair with logo printed trousers and complete the look with chunky sneakers.
- When it comes to formal wear, keep it clean and go for a sleek black suit and pair with unmissable details such as a red sole shoe and over-sized sunglasses.
Wardrobe inspiration:
