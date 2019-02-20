Dress like the stars: Bahumi Madisakwane and Robbie Malinga Jnr

Actress Bahumi Madisakwane and self-confessed fashionista Robbie Malinga Jnr’s style can be described as a modern take on the naughts: high-low fashion.

Madisakwane can sometimes be seen wearing off-the-shoulder denim shirts and crop tops while her hair is styled in a chunky braid up-do. This nostalgia inducing look has had some people refer to her as the late singer Lebo Mathosa, which we find quite fitting.

Malinga’s fashion choices are a true reflection of what you may see in one of the latest hip hop music videos, as he plays around with a lot of diamond encrusted accessories which he refers to as the ice-tray.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.