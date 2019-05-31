Sho Madjozi shines like a supernova

Tsonga trailblazer Sho Madjozi is getting ready for her first South African Music Awards (Samas) in Sun City, North West, tomorrow.

The 27-year-old supernova is not only attending the 25th Samas as a guest, but as a four-time nominee and performer.

Her family - including her mother, younger sister and cousin - will be right there cheering her on. "The nerves are not too bad. I'm hoping to go there and have as much fun as possible," she says.

"We have really been working so hard and sometimes we forget that this is our dream coming true. We also have to make sure that we enjoy it.

"I never thought my first time at the Samas will be in this context. I didn't think the first time I will be attending I will be a multiple nominee and performer as well.

"It's crazy because you grow up and see the Samas, you just never think you will be in there. You kind of hope it can happen. That's why I don't want to stress too much about what ends up happening."

Real name Maya Wegerif, she is nodded for Music Video of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano.

But Newcomer of the Year, where she is nominated alongside Mlindo The Vocalist, Paxton, Simmy and Sun-El Musician, is what leaves butterflies in her stomach.