Benny Mayengani claims 'sabotage' is to blame for Fill Up Peter Mokaba Stadium flop

By Kyle Zeeman - 23 April 2019 - 12:29
Benny Mayengani failed to fill up the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Benny Mayengani / Instagram

Popular Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani successfully sold out Giyani Stadium last year but this year managed to not even fill the Peter Mokaba Stadium's field area, with less than a hundred people in attendance at his show over the weekend.

Pictures shared on social media showed a total disaster, with sound not set up on time and the entire seating area of the stadium empty. On the field, only a few dozen concert-goers could be seen standing around.

As fans flooded social media with messages mocking and sharing their disappointment at the show, Benny told our sister publication TshisaLIVE that the show had been sabotaged.

"Yes, it was a failure but that was because the police were sent to stop us. They turned buses away and blocked people from accessing the venue."

He claimed that police had been instructed by the ANC to block the show from happening because the musician is an outspoken supporter of the EFF.

"It is because I am an EFF member and the ANC want me to be one of their members. It was only after I spoke to the EFF leadership that things were resolved and the show was allowed to start. By then, people had been turned away and they thought it was cancelled."

Attempts to contact both the ANC and EFF in the province was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

He denied claims that the show was badly planned and should not have been held over the Easter weekend when many were travelling to places of worship or visit family. He said that over 23,000 tickets had been sold for the event.

He said that he intended to take legal action against those responsible for the fiasco and was meeting with his legal team to look at his options.

However, Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TshisaLIVE that Benny's claims were untrue.

"We are impartial and independent. We were not instructed by any political party in doing our duties and there is no favouritism."

Despite Benny claiming that he had submitted all necessary paperwork, Mojapelo claimed that Benny's team had not submitted much-needed safety and security certificates ahead of the show. He said that this prevented police from opening the venue until these were supplied much later in the evening.

"We have a duty to make ensure the safety and security of all people who attend an event. We made it clear to his representatives that these certificates were needed but these were only supplied later in the evening. That is when we opened the venue. We are not aware of any buses being turned away by police, as that would be the responsibility of traffic police."

