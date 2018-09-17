Ghost of Moloi haunts new MEC Thandi Moraka

Despite a lukewarm reception at the second annual Limpopo Music Awards (Limas), newly minted MEC for sports, arts and recreation in the province Thandi Moraka is determined more than ever to prove herself.

Moraka was appointed by premier Stan Mathabatha after her predecessor Onicca Moloi infamously resigned on Facebook in July.

Sporting a fiery high-low gown, a statuesque Moraka honoured Dr Sello Galane with the Lifetime Achievement Award towards the end of the ceremony. Moraka was outwardly nervous as she reiterated twice that she was the "newly appointed" MEC,

before she awkwardly made a few blunders in her introductory remarks.

After Galane delivered his electric acceptance speech that received a standing ovation, she attempted to capitalise on the euphoric moment with a two-minute speech to assure artists in Limpopo that they are in good hands. The plea seemingly fell on deaf ears as the chatty audience broke out into loud noise.

"You know our artists, the risk is that when you speak towards the end of the awards you run the risk of talking to yourself," Moraka brushed off the moment to Sowetan afterwards.

"I think next time we must be the people that open officially, so that we can receive the attention of our people."