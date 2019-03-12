Tira to headline maskandi event

Music heavyweight DJ Tira has indicated that he fully supported the historical maskandi event #Gcwalisa iMabhida that is set to take place on March 30.

Tira is one of the artists who have been added in the long list of performers. The music producer and DJ told Sowetan that he was looking forward to performing at the event.

"This means a lot for maskandi music and I am happy for that. I am looking forward to see how things will pan out and the environment. I am fully behind it.

"This is history in the making for maskandi music which is our own sound that will put South Africa on the map."

The event is a brainchild of award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani "Indlamlenze" Mpungose and will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The event will boast over 60 musicians, mostly maskandi artists.

According to the director of the #Gcwalisa iMabhida, Mthokozisi Zuma, the preparations for the event were under way, while golden circle tickets were already sold out.

Zuma further explained that the reason they added artists like DJ Tira and Benny Mayengani was that even though #GcwalisaiMabhida was a maskandi celebration, other genres were also welcome.

"As much as this is a maskandi event, we wanted to feature other artists because we also get invited to perform in different festivals."

Khuzani said: "I am doing this show not only for myself but for the entire maskandi music family. By filling up the Mabhida Stadium, we want to create a legacy.

"We want to make a very strong statement about our beloved genre, and how it has come of age."

Among the stars billed to perform are Shwi NoMtekhala, Ingane Zoma and many more.