Khama Billiat has no scars or injuries fitness-wise after a car accident in Johannesburg on Sunday‚ and is available for selection for Kaizer Chiefs in Tuesday night’s Absa Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed that Billiat emerged completely unscathed after his Infiniti SUV’s tyre burst and the car then hit a pavement‚ and sustained damage‚ where the N1 joins the M1 in Midrand on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi’s star playmaker‚ who scored a scorching long-range goal in Chiefs’ 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal victory against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night‚ is available against Arrows at FNB Stadium.

“We don’t have a normal situation of availability of players. He’s not on any injury list. That’s all‚” Maphosa told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.