Phili pours her anger into single

As a member of Soweto Gospel Choir, Phili Faya has stood on some of the biggest stages in the world.

She shared hugs with Oprah Winfrey, had Will Smith sing her Happy Birthday and is on a first-name basis with Chris Martin. But even with such a charmed life, Faya says she remains bothered by the topic of land redistribution in SA. So passionate is she that today she releases her single Umhlaba, in which she laments a life of dispossession and the tribulations black people have to endure because of this lack.

"I'm angry, South Africans are angry, black people are angry. I write about what people talk about, what I read about in newspapers, what I see on the TV news and what I hear on radio.

"What I picked up is that we are not happy. We want our land that was taken from us. Our country is rich, we have all the resources that white people have taken and made their own."

Faya says the disruption caused by white dominance destroyed black life.

"They moved us from where we were comfortable and

decided for us to live in four-roomed houses while they are in the suburbs owning big houses and big farms. It's time for a change... we want our land back. We want to own our natural resources and everything that belongs to us, everything that was taken from us. I'm not trying to say they must leave our country but we deserve to live comfortably and they must bring back what belongs to us."