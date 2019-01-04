Master KG: Taking Bolobedu sound to audiences across the globe

Master KG ended 2018 with a helluva bang that surprised even him. He managed to stage a quiet coup and win the much coveted SABC Summer Song 2018 award from under the noses of big names in the industry.

Speaking to the unassuming 22-year-old hitmaker from Calais, Tzaneen in Limpopo, he revealed that he does not thrive on hype.

Born Kgaugelo Moagi, he cautioned that fame and money are fleeting. "I come from nothing, truly speaking. Every time I remember where I come from, that is why I don't get overexcited or overspend. I don't want to go back to my past life. I don't want all eyes on me. I live my life privately, whatever I do or buy is for me.

"I don't have a girlfriend," he laughs. "I'm always with majita (guys) that I grew up with. We go to parks and resorts and have a good time. I also don't drink alcohol. I tried it but it's not for me. I don't even smoke and partying is too much for me."

He may not be a party animal, but boy, did he get us to party? His song Skeleton Move, featuring Zanda Zakuza, not only set local dance floors alight, but took him to the rest of the African continent and the world.

The song won Best Dance/House Single at the Limpopo Music Awards and in November he took the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Electro at the Afrima Awards held in Ghana, beating other international stars like Patoranking from Nigeria.

And this week, Master KG cemented his domination with the SABC Summer Song award, which is in effect the award for most popular song of the year as voted for by the public. He pipped the likes of Prince Kaybee with Banomoya featuring Busiswa and King Monada of Malwedhe to the top post.