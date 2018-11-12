Sechoaro puts SA, continent on map

Reabetswe Sechoaro quietly entered South Africa and the African continent into history books at the weekend.

The dimpled and lanky lass, who shares a father with Bonang Matheba, snatched third place in the Miss International beauty pageant held in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday night. Some 77 contestants from all over the world vied for the title.

Her win earned South Africa and Africa their first placing in the top three in the history of the 58-year-old pageant.

Speaking to Sowetan from Tokyo, where she will be for the next seven days or so, Sechoaro shared: "I'm truly honoured and humbled to be the first South African to make it this far in the competition, not only as Miss International second runner up but also Miss International Africa."