Sechoaro puts SA, continent on map
Reabetswe Sechoaro quietly entered South Africa and the African continent into history books at the weekend.
The dimpled and lanky lass, who shares a father with Bonang Matheba, snatched third place in the Miss International beauty pageant held in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday night. Some 77 contestants from all over the world vied for the title.
Her win earned South Africa and Africa their first placing in the top three in the history of the 58-year-old pageant.
Speaking to Sowetan from Tokyo, where she will be for the next seven days or so, Sechoaro shared: "I'm truly honoured and humbled to be the first South African to make it this far in the competition, not only as Miss International second runner up but also Miss International Africa."
Looking into the future, Sechoaro said she planned to grow the brand of Miss International in South Africa.
"I plan to spread the word about the values of the competition and what they stand for, peace, beauty and cheering on of women regardless of ethnic or religious beliefs.
"Miss International also stands against violence against women, which we in South African and Africa have seen as a challenge in the past few years and I will use my platform to spread that message in and around South Africa."
She was a Miss SA finalist in 2016.
Sechoaro was accompanied by her mother, her mother's twin sister and her baby sister, as well as pageant's national director Tony de Sousa.
Venezuela won the title, with Philippines securing the first runner-up spot.
Miss International is touted as the fourth- largest beauty contest behind Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Earth.