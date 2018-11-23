Khanyi Mbau toasts growing career with birth of new gin

Last time I checked Khanyi Mbau didn't touch alcohol. What a difference does a few two years make.

This week, the indomitable Mbau revealed her newest venture, her own pretty-in-pink gin brand I Am Khanyi.

"You've missed out, with all the growth and all the celebrations, alcohol found me," she tells me over a lunch time break telephone chat.

"I don't drink to get drunk, but I have acquired a taste and appreciation for alcohol. I think it's a great thing to have when you're around people, it strips them of all the pretense and you get to see the real them," she said.

At 33, Mbau says she had also yearned for a big alcohol brand endorsement or ambassadorship like many of her celebrity peers.

"...somehow, how my brand is perceived I was never top of mind for brand managers. I don't know, maybe they thought I was too much of a risk or I won't make them money," she says.

What followed is typical Mbau chutzpah and never-say-die attitude. She set out to investigate how she could get her own brand.

"It cost a lot of money but it was worth it. After I put my wish to the universe, I met up with a woman named Nicole Warden who introduced me to the world of craft gin. They brew their own right here in Johannesburg, in Maboneng.

"So, in the last eight months I was involved in every step of the creation from the flavour, alcohol content, colouring, the medallion and everything in between," she shares.

Next Saturday Mbau will have a big bash to celebrate I Am Khanyi.