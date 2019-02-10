Long wait into music over for Thapelo Ramalope

Thapelo Ramalope left a cushy job working for top notch fashion designer David Tlale in pursuit of a music career.

Things are looking up for the crooner, what with his first show taking place on Thursday on Valentine's Day.

He will be joined by three friends on the soul session, Vuyokazi Tshaya, an Afropop songbird, R&B's Neo Neliaz and Noma G representing Afrosoul.

Ramalope has an EP out titled Qalo and features songs Mntwana Umuntu, Ngiyasithandela and Ziphinkomo, for which he will debut its music video on the 14th.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Ramalope from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, says music has been in him from childhood.

"I wanted to pursue music straight from high school but my grandmother who never understood arts as a career, would not allow me. She passed on just after matric and I couldn't fulfil her wish to see me study law at varsity due to financial challenges. I also had gotten a scholarship to do electronics.

"But with the change of fortunes I had to look for a job to look after my four siblings."

His first job was as a cashier at Woolworths in Alberton. He worked his way up until he became a visual merchandiser.

"The love of fashion took over and David Tlale discovered me and I worked for him since 2006."