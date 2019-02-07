Setswana complaint in drama shot down

A complaint about the usage of Setswana language in the popular Mzansi Magic drama The Throne has been dismissed by the language board.

However, it noted that a follow-up will be made to Ferguson Films, the producers of The Throne, to encourage them to stick to "proper language" use.

Snega Konyana, a man from Kagiso in Mogale City, wrote to Pan South African Language Board (Pansalb) to complain about the poor Setswana spoken on the drama about a fictional royal Tswana tribe of Bakwena.

Konyana complained that the performers undermined the language by how they used improper words, mostly belonging to Sesotho.

He argued that if the story was about Batswana then the performers should be fluent Tswana speakers.

"There is nothing wrong with including actors who speak other languages but they should not be used to speak Setswana and mangle it in the process," Konyana wrote in his letter to (Pansalb).

"It's disappointing to hear the language spoken like that because it gives the impression that this is how it's spoken or else it has changed."

He provided examples of how Tswana words were misused in dialogue.

Motlogolo (niece or nephew) called mtshana (Xhosa for nieces and nephews). A woman addressed as a nkgonne (elder brother) by a man.