Shoes & Coups brings to life politics, pair of shoes

After a torrid year never short of the sordid and the ridiculous in all spheres of life, the Market Theatre winds down with a light take on life, or is it?

Shoes & Coups is a paradox of the absurd, a punchy satirical play on the state of contemporary global politics, the rise of civil activism and a controversial pair of shoes.

It tells the story of The Ultimate State of Lascivia after it lost its leader, who died tragically choking on a chicken bone when his limousine crashed into a tree.

Lascivia's loyal servant Nimrod saves the day by arranging for Tracinda Purchase, the ambitious deputy CEO, to manage the nation while focusing on her passion. However, trouble lurks.

In her directorial debut, first-time writer Palesa Mazamisa says she wrote the play about six years ago and has been trying to get it on stage.