Shoes & Coups brings to life politics, pair of shoes
After a torrid year never short of the sordid and the ridiculous in all spheres of life, the Market Theatre winds down with a light take on life, or is it?
Shoes & Coups is a paradox of the absurd, a punchy satirical play on the state of contemporary global politics, the rise of civil activism and a controversial pair of shoes.
It tells the story of The Ultimate State of Lascivia after it lost its leader, who died tragically choking on a chicken bone when his limousine crashed into a tree.
Lascivia's loyal servant Nimrod saves the day by arranging for Tracinda Purchase, the ambitious deputy CEO, to manage the nation while focusing on her passion. However, trouble lurks.
In her directorial debut, first-time writer Palesa Mazamisa says she wrote the play about six years ago and has been trying to get it on stage.
"It was important to make it light and comic-like because audiences then open up to statements without feeling bullied," she says.
Starring Zizi Peteni, Michelle Mosalakae, Sihle Ndaba and Sipho Zakwe - Mazamisa believes the casting is on point.
"It's very exciting, with great energy and I have confidence in this cast to make it come alive."
Shoes & Coups opens at the Market Theatre on Wednesday and runs until December 2.