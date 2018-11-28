Malwedhe up for song of the year

King Monada's national anthem Malwedhe is leading the SABC Summer Song of the Year committee's top 10 list for the 2018 competition.

The ditty, which shot to popularity when his fans posted their videos on social media simulating fainting when they dance to it, was unanimously voted to the top spot by the committee this week.

Competition organiser Owen Ndlovu said the committee had conducted research and came up with its top 10 popular songs that should contest for the annual competition.

"This year all the SABC radio stations are required to submit their top 10 songs to contest in the national competition," Ndlovu said.

The songs selected by the SABC's nine radio stations will compete with those compiled by the committee, he added.