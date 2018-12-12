Lyrical analysis of Busiswa's 'Banomoya'

Narrative:

Gqom is the kasi club-scene ambience, it does not only set and frame the mood, it also choreographs the ‘thintitha konke’, no inhibitions in sight behaviour. Busiswa’s presence in the center of this ambience has introduced an insightful paradox.

There are club tales of womxn who go out with barely enough money to afford them the first round of drinks, and sometimes no plan of heading back home.

The tales narrate these womxn as damsels plunging themselves into distress; they are the protagonists of the tales ending up between the teeth of hyenas in rusty armer who attack in the name of “winning”.

These tales have become the club stereotype. Fortunately, all these tales idibala (faint) to dust from the lyrics of the Gqom Queen. Dr. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi eloquently states, “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete.

They make one story become the only story.” Banomoya, as a sequel to Ngoku and Lahla, completes the story. These songs narrate the life of another womxn, this is an independent feminist womxn in the club who is in control of her habitat.

A womxn not dancing because she is in need of being “won” for drinks sakes, but a womxn who just simply wants to have a good time endaweni.

Nab' abobrother

Baya demander!..

Ndiz'fikele kaloku

Kulomcimbi

Ndi di- di- dikiwe

Cing'ba uyandithenga Ithi sorry, not ngomso kaloku