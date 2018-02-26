Cape Town museum heralds Hugh Masekela gallery

The memory of jazz icon Hugh Masekela will live on in the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town. A permanent gallery has been dedicated to the jazz musician who passed away in January after a long battle with cancer.

Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo roped in acclaimed British designer Thomas Heatherwick to design the Masekela gallery. The museum intended to name a wing of the gallery after the Design Indaba but instead Naidoo requested that the museum be named after the jazz icon.

“I believe it is fitting that a cultural icon such as Hugh Masekela is honoured by yet another cultural icon such as Zeitz Mocaa‚ which has rapidly garnered global renown and several awards for architecture since its launch‚” said Naidoo.