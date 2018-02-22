Hugh Masekela's family want a simple tombstone to honour him

"We spoke to the family after his death and they told us that they wanted a very basic tombstone. They wanted something like a simple slab with his birth date and death date. Nothing fancy. I know that there was talk of a giant trumpet or elaborate design‚ but they said it was his wish that it be simple‚" Nthato Nkwabi of Khaabo Tombstones told TshisaLIVE.

He said discussions around the tombstone ended after the funeral.

"I can't say we have been in talks with the family because it was just a discussion. We have not heard anything more. We would be honoured to build the tombstone if approached‚" Nthato added.

Bataung Memorials‚ who built tombstones for Dumi Masilela‚ Robbie Malinga and Joe Mafela said they had been contacted by the arts and culture department with a similar brief.