FNB Stadium comes alive for the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA

By Karishma Thakurdin, Kyle Zeeman, Chrizelda Kekana and Jessica Levitt - 02 December 2018 - 15:14
Thousands of fans have packed FNB Stadium for the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA.
Image: TshisaLIVE

The FNB Stadium in Soweto has come alive with thousands of music lovers, who have made their way here for the highly anticipated Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

After months of anticipation fans will finally get to see the star-studded lineup, which includes Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi. 

Local celebrities including Pearl Thusi, Jeannie D and Somizi Mhlongo brought the red carpet to life moments before the show got underway. 

Nigerian superstar Wizkid and our very own Moonchild had the crown on their feet as they rocked the stadium. 

Host, Trevor Noah also had the crowd cheering when he took to the stage. 

"It's an absolute honour to be here today," said Trevor. 

The Global Citizen Festival aims to raise awareness about societal issues including poverty and continuing the lessons Madiba lived by. 

Here's a glimpse of all the action so far: 

