Our dream turned into a nightmare

For weeks many of us were gripped by sheer excitement at being given the opportunity to experience Beyoncé live on our very own shores, after many years of hoping she and her husband Jay Z would consider adding South Africa to their list of tour destinations.

As the big day drew closer, she, her family, Oprah and others from the long list of A-listers landed in SA, and proceeded to set the social media completely alight.

In the few days before the big event, a lot of messaging was published where concertgoers were advised on matters such as how to stay safe, hydrated and uncompromised.

At this stage, the general assumption was that revelers only had to do their part, and everything else would be taken care of. For any discerning human being, all the elements that need to be present to create a distinct impression of perfection were all there; The Carters - a couple synonymous with excellence; Oprah - a daughter who skipped the mourning period of her own mother's death; Naomi Campbell, Tyler Perry, ED Sheeran. the list goes on and on. The fact that these icons all wanted to be nowhere else but here in Mzansi, contributed to the confidence and anticipation we all had in and for this event.

But boy were we wrong! So wrong in fact, that things almost got deadly. The first symptom that pointed towards the day becoming an absolute nightmare was when we arrived at FNB Stadium. Road closures began kilometres away from the venue, with no shuttles to transport people closer to the entry points.

Once one finished making this long walk, a bigger horror awaited: there was just one entrance open, and this single entrance was meant to process the 70 000-odd people that had congregated there, all at the same time, at the behest of the organisers.