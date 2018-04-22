Nkhensi the fresh voice in Tsonga pop space.

After a two-year hiatus to focus on business and raising her children, rising star Nkhensi is back with a fresh single titled Nkata.

Nkhensi, whose real name is Nkhensani Nyathi, sent fans into a frenzy with her first

album in 2014. The album

enjoyed attention from music lovers who craved a young voice in the Tsonga pop space.

The petite beauty, who hails from Xigalo village outside Malamulele in Limpopo, currently resides in Johannesburg for business and music opportunities.

"I took a break from music to attend to my other businesses that were too demanding at the time. I must say, though, that it worked to my advantage in a way because I got to spend a lot of time raising my kids, who were still too young and needed my attention," she says.

The mother of two also has a clothing boutique, dry cleaner and a salon.

She tells Time Out that she is overwhelmed by the response her new song Nkata, which was released last month, has been receiving.

"I've spent the last five years pursuing a dream I have had since I was 13 years old: being a musician. I made my first entry into the music scene in 2014 . I haven't looked back."