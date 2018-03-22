PHOTOS | XiTsonga wedding sets social media alight

While on the subject of social media, Brinnette the owner of a beauty spa called Spa Aesthetique in Riviona, says Gezane first sent her a direct message on Instagram 4 - 5 years ago.

“I met him for the first time on his birthday in 2015 in May, nothing happened and then last year again in May we decided to try it out. I gave him a chance last year May,” She said.

On the 100th day of the two dating, Gezane proposed to her with 100 roses over a candlelit dinner. To seal the deal, he had previously briefed her mother of his intentions.

Their traditional wedding celebration was held at Juskei Park, Fourways, north of Johannesburg. It was a one day event that took close to a month to plan according to Linda Moeketsi of LMRelations.

This wedding was the first event that the new branch of his business, LMR Luxury Weddings & Events, had planned.

"The bride wanted her wedding to be a mix of XiTsonga and modern," he said.

The decor was minimal and flowers were the order of the day with orchids and roses on the half moon tables. According to Moeketsi the flowers were integral as they reminded the bride where she came from, she also wanted touches of the blue seshweshwe fabric on the tables.

There were signature photo backdrops and a bridal photobooth for attendees to pose before. There was a beautiful cake by Annicas Designer Cakes, suspended from the ceiling.

“In May, because clearly May has become our special month we will have our white wedding," she said.

Seopela is very excited about her next wedding ceremony.

She will be wearing two outfits again. One dress will be made by designer extraordinaire Gert Johan Coetzee and the second will be done by Diaan Daniels. She’s also enlisted the services of Zavion Kotze as wedding planner.