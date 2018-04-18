'Why did it take a day to rescue Odwa Shweni'

The family of an actor who died while filming a movie in the Drakensberg believe he could have been saved if authorities had responded quicker.

Odwa Shweni, 39, fell off a cliff while rehearsing a fight scene for an upcoming movie, White Outside, at the Sterkspruit Waterfall near Monks Cowl in the southern Drakensberg on Friday.

Family spokesman and Shweni's best friend Thami Bokwa said he could have been saved if authorities did not take a day to rescue him.

"The story that we have is that there was a fighting scene at the edge of a cliff and there was water. He slipped and fell about 900m down," he said.

"That in itself is very painful. The questions that I have personally is why did they launch the search party a day later? The fact that it was dangerous to go down is not a good enough excuse for me."