Serge Cabonge accuses Nico Matlala of stealing sneakers, perfume

Self-proclaimed chief blesser Serge Cabonge and notorious businessman Nico Matlala are at loggerheads over a pair of Jordan sneakers and luxury perfumes.

The fight was so intense that Cabonge opened a case of theft against Matlala at the Sandton police station last week.

Cabonge accused Matlala of stealing his swanky sneakers, said to be worth more than R12000, and his limited-edition Chanel perfumes while the pair were attending a house party in Rivonia, Sandton, earlier this month.

Police spokesman Granville Meyer confirmed that a case had been opened and an investigation was under way.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE