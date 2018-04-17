App brings businesses to clients

Katleho Nyawuza's frustration when looking for a barber to cut his hair has led to the creation of an app that can solve many problems for township businesses.

About a year ago, the Johannesburg-based entrepreneur was on his way to a friend's party and had to make a stop at his barber for a head shave, but found his regular barber closed.

With no other place to go to, he came up with the idea to create an app where local businesses can connect with their customers.

The app, ExploreIkasi, uses geo-location technology to locate local businesses nearest to you.

"It was all out of frustration on my side, honestly. I was invited to a party on the day and I had to cut my hair. I only use one barber because my head is very sensitive, so I went to my barber in Cosmo City, only to find out he was closed and I was not aware [of it]," Nyawuza says.