Natasha Thahane returns to The Queen to shake things up

Actress Natasha Thahane has jumped right back into action following her return from studying at the New York Film Academy.

The sexy starlet who came back in January after some time in the US is already on the set of The Queen on Mzansi Magic in her character Amu.

Thahane, 22, tells Time Out she has missed being on set alongside her cast members Dineo Moeketsi, Rami Chuene, Shona and Connie Ferguson.

"I can't wait for you guys to see what the writers have in store for Amu," she says.

Thahane took an unexpected break from her role last year to pursue her drama studies abroad after getting a scholarship.

She doesn't say much about her studies, saving everything for a book she says she is currently penning.

She says even though being in the Big Apple for a year was an overwhelming experience, she missed being home in South Africa with her family.

"I came back in January. I missed my grandmother's home-cooked meals. I actually lost so much weight because I spent so much time at school I didn't have time for proper food. I was away studying. I was there to learn and attended classes."