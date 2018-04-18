With a short turnaround of matches in three competitions added to the pressure of winning the domestic league title‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes there is not enough time for his players to train as normal.

The Brazilians played their fourth league match in 14 days when they narrowly beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus on Tuesday night to regain their six points at the top of the table and they travel to Harry Gwala Stadium to face Maritzburg United in a Nedbank Cup semifinal on Sunday.

“At this point in time the guys don’t even care about the programme‚ they just want to win the league and some of them have already said that to you the media‚” said Mosimane.

“We don’t even motivate them and we don’t train.

"We give them a rest‚ we have been in this space before and we understand the situation.

"We know the heavy programme and we are not going to make excuses about it.

"That’s why I am saying that come next year‚ I want to see Orlando Pirates faced with eight games in 25 days which includes travelling.

"They are a good team and we need them in the Champions League and I think they will do well in the competition.”

Mosimane‚ who needs four points from the last three matches to be crowned PSL champions for the eighth time‚ said it would help them to wrap the league as soon as possible so that they can focus on the Champions League.

“I am not worried much about the points that we need to win the league‚" he said.

"What I like is that games are getting lesser and lesser.

"We are stronger and at least this time the Champions League programme suits us better to finish the league without too much interference.

"The boys are trying to kill it before the season comes to an end.”

He also explained why Ricardo Nascimento took the penalty‚ which proved to be the winner‚ in the first half ahead of Percy Tau who is tied with Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City on eleven goals.

“It is not about Percy‚ Nascimento does not miss and you can see he takes the penalty the Brazilian way‚" Mosimane said.

"He is very smart and he has never blasted his kick‚ it’s about the technique.

"Percy understands‚ maybe when we wrap the league he will have his chance.”

He also felt pity for midfielder Gaston Sirino who once again failed to open his account for the Brazilians and was unlucky to be denied by the upright in the opening stages of the match.

“He hit the post‚ he is a good player but you know when it comes to 70th minute it is difficult‚" he said.

"Arrows does not die‚ they gave us a hard time and lots of trouble.

"I think Wayne Arendse made a penalty but the referee did not pick it up. But overall we managed the game‚ kept the ball unlike trying to go without direction.”