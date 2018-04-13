Actor falls to his death in Drakensberg during fighting scene

An actor rehearsing a fight on a movie set in the Drakensberg plunged to his death when he fell 40m into a river and was washed over a waterfall on Thursday.

It is understood that the 39-year-old man‚ from Centurion in Gauteng‚ had fallen from a cliff at the Sterkspruit Waterfall near Monks Cowl in the southern Drakensberg.

His body was recovered from the pool below on Friday morning.

He has not been named as his family is yet to be notified of his death.

The man had been rehearsing a fight scene with another actor when he lost his footing and fell. Specialised divers from the Search and Rescue Unit and dog handlers arrived in the mountainous region and‚ guided by a search dog‚ found the man’s body.

Once the body had been pulled out of the water‚ it was hauled on a stretcher to the top of the gorge by rope.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket had been registered.