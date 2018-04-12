Mafikizolo must stop using Tebogo's name

The family of the late Mafikizolo member, Tebogo Madingoane, wants the popular band to stop using his name.

It has accused the group of neglecting it while going around pretending that the band is contact with the family.

Family spokesman and Madingoane's uncle Pepe Dire said the group has neglected the late singer's aging mother but continue to make empty promises through the media.

"Every time they go to media, whether it's television or newspapers, they talk about them helping his family and they say they are working hard to help Tebogo's mother but they never do," Dire said.

"They are talking as if they are doing things in good faith. Last time they promised his mother to come and visit and have something for her but they never came."

"They must not go around using his name. To the public it looks like they are doing something for the family but they are not," Dire said.

Dire said he has been trying to get hold of group members Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe through their manager Modise Kgomo since December.

"He [Kgomo] promised to speak to Theo and Nhlanhla and tell them that there is an outcry from the Madingoane family and I said it was okay. December passed and he has said that they will meet with us and till today we have not seen them," he said.

Dire said the family was angered by the group which has been using his nephew's name for publicity.