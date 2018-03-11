Gabby grabs bullying by tail

Sixteen-year-old hip-hop singer and songwriter Gabby Moyce raps about bullying and women empowerment.

Born Gabriella Mmusi in Randburg, Joburg, the young singer is slowly taking the industry by storm. She has just dropped her beautifully produced second single titled Black Tiger.

Like many pupils, Gabby has experienced bullying because of her height and accent. However, she has found a way to turn every experience into powerful hip-hop music.

"The songs also speak about betrayal - for example, talking dirty about someone else. In the song [Black Tiger] I am just saying I am stronger, and I can overcome," she says. With her music boasting free-spirited rhymes, she also raps about women empowerment.

The Greenside High School pupil defines her sound as hip-hop/soul. She released her first song Queendom last year.

"Queendom is about loyalty to the citizens. The song metaphorically explains how women are tired of being emotionally hurt."