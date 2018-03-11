Gabby grabs bullying by tail
Sixteen-year-old hip-hop singer and songwriter Gabby Moyce raps about bullying and women empowerment.
Born Gabriella Mmusi in Randburg, Joburg, the young singer is slowly taking the industry by storm. She has just dropped her beautifully produced second single titled Black Tiger.
Like many pupils, Gabby has experienced bullying because of her height and accent. However, she has found a way to turn every experience into powerful hip-hop music.
"The songs also speak about betrayal - for example, talking dirty about someone else. In the song [Black Tiger] I am just saying I am stronger, and I can overcome," she says. With her music boasting free-spirited rhymes, she also raps about women empowerment.
The Greenside High School pupil defines her sound as hip-hop/soul. She released her first song Queendom last year.
"Queendom is about loyalty to the citizens. The song metaphorically explains how women are tired of being emotionally hurt."
Both her songs were produced and arranged by Xolani Kubheka.
The teen rapper has been writing songs since she was 10 years old and a few years ago realised that she could turn this into a career.
She says she did not want to just rap about anything, she wanted people to connect to her music.
Gabby is aware that the hip-hop industry is male dominated, and few women have survived the heat. She looks up to female rappers like Nadia Nakai.
"I like Nadia's music because she is not imitating anyone and sounds original."
On the dog-eat-dog industry, she says: "I am aware that the industry is male-dominated but I am unshaken by that."
Though she is enjoying the music industry currently, she regards it as a hobby.
When the rapper completes her matric, she wants to study psychology and then music at a later stage.
Gabby defines herself as a motion of her personal outlook on trends, fashion and, more importantly, personal experiences.