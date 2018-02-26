Black Panther: a feminist triumph

Playwright and actress, Danai Gurira along with Black Mirror’s Letitia Wright delivered perfomances that have been largely well received.

Gurira as Okoye, the Dora Milaje (the all female regimen of Wakanda) general, is particularly memorable during a skirmish with male counterparts.

While on an undercover mission, she breaks her disguise and throws her wig at a male adversary. Gurira laughs as she reminisces on the scene which she did not expect would resonate so well with audiences. “I love how subversive it was, because it was giving a very alternative perspective on beauty aesthetics,” Gurira explains.

She described her character as a woman who has a strong and historical African aesthetic she did not need to change; an aesthetic that stunned younger girls she had spoken to as well.

Gurira described the conversation as a moment of awakening for young black women. “There is always an awakening that everyone has to go through. It's a solitary journey where you suddenly realise I'm going to embrace how God made me.”